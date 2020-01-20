Penn State and South Hills School of Business & Technology are among 36 colleges and universities to receive a combined $1 million in grants for 2020 from the It's On Us Pennsylvania program to combat campus sexual assault.

Pennsylvania adopted in 2016 the first statewide campaign for It's On Us, a national initiative established by the Obama White House.

“Every student, teacher, administrator and visitor to our campuses deserves a safe environment free from harassment,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “This is the fourth year that my administration will be working with students, schools and communities to build programs to raise awareness about and stop sexual assaults. We must never tolerate this behavior on our campuses or a culture that allows it.”

Penn State previously received a $30,000 grant in 2016, which the university's Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response used to develop a series of videos about sexual assault prevention and response.

The new grant of $30,000 will be used to translate the It's On Us videos and other materials into six languages — Arabic, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, French and Malay — commonly spoken by international and non-native English speakers at the university.

"In doing so, we hope to show the non-native English speaking community that we are here to support them and that we are prepared to help them navigate both their cultural concerns as well as help them connect with resources available to them through their association with Penn State," Penn State's grant application said. "We hope to increase visibility and accessibility; and with it, see an increase in reporting and engagement."

According to the grant application, the university has made strides in providing a clear process for receiving reports and handling sexual assault cases, including implementation of an online reporting tool and hotline for making anonymous reports, that have yielded increases in reports. But as Penn State has seen year-to-year increases in reporting of sexual violence, university data suggests international students are two to three times less likely to make a report.

For the 2018-19 academic year, international students comprised nearly 12% of all resident Penn State students, but only 4.27% of all cases reported to the university named an international student as a complainant or survivor. Through the first half of the fall 2019 semester, reports were up 10% overall, but international students made up only 3.58% of all reports received.