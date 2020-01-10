A Penn State sophomore from Clearfield died in a one-car crash on U.S. Route 322 East near Lewistown on Wednesday.

Caleb McGee, 19, was killed after his pickup truck collided with the Jersey barrier, veered up an embankment, and hit a tree shortly after noon, according to Gant News. Coroner Daniel Lynch pronounced McGee dead at the scene.

At Penn State, McGee pursued his lifelong love of cows, majoring in animal science and working with the Penn State Dairy Science Club, according to his obituary. He was a Morrisons Cove Dairy 4-H Club member and had shown dairy cows for most of his life.

McGee was also a musician who performed in the band and choir at Clearfield High School.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Curwensville Community Baptist Church. Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

In lieu of flowers, McGee’s family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 202, Curwensville, PA, 16833; the PA Holstein Association (Juniors) 839 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801; or the Morrisons Cove 4-H Dairy Club, C/O Robyn Bechtel, 147 Bechtel Lane, Martinsburg, PA 16662.