A Penn State student was seriously injured after falling from the back of a moving CATA bus Friday night on Beaver Avenue.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said it seems the male student, a 22-year-old from Philadelphia, jumped on the back of a CATA bus, at the urging of others, and rode for a distance before falling off.

The statement said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson from CATA said the transportation authority is aware of the incident and that it is under investigation, noting that “safety is of utmost importance.” CATA declined to comment further.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.