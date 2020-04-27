NICHOLAS McEVOY, a senior on Penn State’s lacrosse team, is disappointed the recent season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, but said he hopes to use the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return next year and compete as a Nittany Lion. Submitted photo

From a campus filled with more than 40,000 students to one resembling a ghost town, Penn State looks much different these days.

Like many colleges across the country, Penn State’s spring semester was cut short due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. Following federal guidelines to practice social distancing, all classes were moved to remote learning on March 16.

The change has brought mixed emotions from Penn State students. While some were happy to learn remotely, others, especially international students, were worried about their futures.

Ana Clever, a junior psychology major, is originally from São Paulo, Brazil. Clever said her biggest worry was whether she should return home or stay in the United States. Clever ultimately decided to stay in the U.S., but finds herself worrying about not only her family, but also her future.

“[The coronavirus] has impacted my family’s income a lot, which makes it really hard. I am also waiting to see if my internship got canceled, which can impact my chances of getting a sponsorship to stay in the U.S. after graduation,” said Clever. “For international students, we can only intern over the summer. So, losing this chance can really [hurt] our chances of staying in the country.”

On top of worrying about their futures, graduating seniors are also coping with graduation ceremonies being moved to virtual sessions.

“I am absolutely devastated about ‘graduating’ virtually. It honestly feels like I am leaving my college career so untied and that I will never truly feel like I finished college,” said senior Bailey McBride.

While many seniors are upset about losing a proper graduation ceremony, senior athletes lost another major part of their senior year — their final season. Tournaments and championships for winter sports were canceled, preventing teams like wrestling from a shot at winning their 10th NCAA title and men’s basketball from making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

While winter sports were fortunate to play most of their seasons, spring sports lost most of theirs. The NCAA has since granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but some athletes are unsure if they will be returning.

“I was devastated when I found out the season was canceled. We were just about to get into the Big Ten part of our schedule,” said Nicholas McEvoy, a senior on the lacrosse team. “Luckily, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility. Hopefully, I will be able to return next year and finish my career.”

Athletics aren’t the only part of Penn State being affected by the move to remote classes. Different organizations are now trying to learn how to continue completing various events and reach certain goals virtually.

Penn State’s Homecoming is one organization that has been using remote learning to its advantage. Although Homecoming is focused on one week during the fall semester, the members of the organization try to make it a yearlong celebration of Penn State. Most of the events scheduled for the spring semester have been moved to an online format so everyone can participate.

From April 22 to April 24, Penn State Homecoming held the Online Legacy celebration on its social media accounts.

"Every year, Penn State Homecoming hosts the Legacy Celebration to celebrate the reveal of the annual Homecoming logo and excite the Penn State community for events that will ensue the following semester,” said Internal Development Director Chelsea Lewin.

On Friday afternoon, Homecoming unveiled the logo that will go along with the theme of "Envisioning Nittany Horizons," which was announced in February during THON.

In addition to virtual events, Lewin said virtual bonding activities are being presented by her and her captains. These activities are open to all members of Penn State Homecoming and provide virtual social interactions until quarantine is over.

Penn State plans to continue remote learning through the summer sessions with hopes of being back on campus in the fall. In-person instruction could resume for the second summer session if circumstances improve, but any return would be contingent on guidance from the government and health officials.