Penn State will begin spring semester classes fully remote in January, with in-person instruction expected to resume in February, the university announced on Friday.

"This decision was made following extensive analysis and scenario planning given worsening [COVID-19] conditions nationally and across the state indicating predictions of rising hospitalization rates in the coming weeks," a statement from the university said

Previously, Penn State planned to begin in-person classes on Jan. 19. Instruction will still begin for the semester on that day, but in a virtual setting. For now, the university intends to resume in-person classes on Feb. 15, though that could change "based on health and safety factors and guidance from the state."

The 15-week semester is scheduled to end on April 30, with final exams May 3-7. The university already canceled spring break for 2021 and replaced it with three "wellness days," with no classes taking place.

“While we know this creates a number of challenges for our community, we are very concerned with the current outlook across the country and the commonwealth and believe this is the most responsible way to begin our semester," Penn State President Eric Barron said. "Shifting to a remote start has been a scenario we have been preparing for by building flexibility into every level of our operations in order to prioritize our students’ academic achievement.”

According to the university, the decision was made in consultation with state health officials and faculty experts in epidemiology, infectious disease, medicine and public health.

All students will be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning for in-person classes — a change from the fall semester when the university tested about 23,000 people returning from high prevalence areas — and will have post-arrival testing within the first two weeks back. Random testing of about 2% of the campus population daily will continue, as will on-demand testing for students and employees. More details on Penn State's testing plan will be outlined in January.

Students are "strongly discouraged" from returning to off-campus residences in campus communities before the start of in-person classes, but those who do are required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning.

Residence halls and dining facilities will not be open during the remote period.

Campus will remain open for faculty and staff during the remote period, but those who are currently will continue to do so unless otherwise directed.

The delay of in-person classes aims to protect the health and safety of the university and local communities during a resurgence of the virus and to allow more front-line health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before campus communities swell their populations again.

In Centre County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to reach highs far surpassing the previous peak in the spring. As of Friday, Mount Nittany Medical Center had 51 COVID-19 inpatients, two fewer than its record high. For the month so far, the hospital has admitted 128 COVID-positive patients, putting it on pace to once again set a monthly high.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown from 16 admitted in September, to 58 in October to, 143 in November.

Centre County's positivity rate has also climbed after dropping below 5% in October. For the last seven days it was at 14.5%, up from 12.9% the previous week.

Statewide, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths also have routinely hit new highs over the past six weeks.

“Right now, prevalence rates and hospitalizations are moving in the wrong direction," Barron said. "We hope that will change, as we recognize the critical importance of a return to on-campus learning and to being able to offer in-person experiences that are not currently possible. We are committed to bringing our students back to our campuses, and in accordance with state and federal guidance.”