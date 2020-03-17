Penn State will put into effect the state’s new mitigation plan to close many of its buildings beginning on March 17.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all nonessential public spaces in the state of Pennsylvania will close for two weeks.

“The action is taken with the health and well-being of Penn State students, faculty, staff and our local communities in mind,” the university said in a press release. “It is intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus across Pennsylvania, including on Penn State’s campuses. … This action is in line with those taken in the past days and weeks by many other universities and businesses across Pennsylvania and the United States to promote social distancing and curb the negative impacts of this virus.”

Penn State leadership will hold two virtual town halls on March 24 to allow students, their parents, faculty members, and staff to ask questions and receive information about the changes made by the university during the coronavirus outbreak. More information about the town halls, which will be 90 minutes each, can be found here.

For those who can’t return home, select residence and dining halls will stay open, but the university still strongly recommends that students stay home if they can.

There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Centre County.