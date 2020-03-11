Penn State Athletics will implement new attendance protocols for home competitions and events for the coming weeks in response to the global coronavirus outbreak, the department announced on Wednesday afternoon.

All Nittany Lion home competitions and practices will continue as scheduled but, according to a press release, attendance will be limited at all athletic events and fans will not be permitted. Those allowed to attend include:

- Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics;

- Participating student-athletes, coaches and staff;

- Families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff;

- Media;

- Penn State recruits.

The restrictions will be in place from March 11 through April 3, at which time they will be re-evaluated. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the university announced it was suspending in-person classes and moving to online instruction from March 16 through April 3.

Refunds will be offered for those who purchased tickets for Saturday's Big Ten men's hockey semifinal between Penn State and Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena. Those who have purchased through Penn State or Minnesota ticket offices or TicketMaster for the event will receive communication about the refunds.

Fans who already have purchased tickets to any affected competition can contact the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY with questions.

"Please know that these measures were taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, community and event guests as the priority," the statement reads. "Penn State Athletics will continue to take direction from the University and its COVID-19 task force that meets daily to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on our campus and community, with recommendations from health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unusual time."

The University has established a website that offers the latest information and guidance to the Penn State community. For more information, please go to: https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/.