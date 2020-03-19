Prorated housing and meal plan refunds Penn State will offer to students will cost the university an estimated $40 million in auxiliary revenue, President Eric Barron told the school's Board of Trustees during a conference call Thursday.

Penn State has suspended in-person classes and moved to remote instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. Most residence halls and campus dining services have closed, except those servicing students with special circumstances

The university announced on Monday that it would provide prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements for the current period of virtual classes. More than 6,000 people signed a petition requesting that Penn State refund housing and meal point costs due to the university’s announcement that online instruction would continue for the remainder of the semester.

Barron did not provide more details as to how these refunds would be organized or presented.

When student trustee Bryan Culler asked Barron specifically about the refunds, Barron said that the university would only offer refunds for the housing for which it is responsible.

Barron said that the university was “trying to work with people to be helpful” when it came to students seeking refunds or compensations from off-campus living options.