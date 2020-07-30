Rising Penn State women's basketball senior guard Kamaria McDaniel has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to StateCollege.com on Thursday. McDaniel entered the portal earlier in the week according to the NCAA's online transfer portal database.

The news is a significant blow for coach Carolyn Kieger who enters her second year at the helm of the Lady Lions looking for a more productive season following a 7-23 debut campaign in 2019-20.

Despite the struggles to produce victories, McDaniel was a bright spot on the floor, averaging 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season. McDaniel registered one 40-point game, three games in the 30s and a whopping 14 games with 20 or more points. Her scoring mark was second best in the Big Ten and 19th overall at the Division I level.

A player that enters the NCAA Transfer Portal is allowed to return.

The departure would leave the Lady Lions in a difficult place offensively with McDaniel gone and the graduation of Siyeh Frazier, whose 13.4 points per game marked the only other player to average double figures in 2019-20.

In turn the Lady Lions would have to lean on a host of younger players as well as the likes of Nia Staples, who missed the 2019-20 season due to injury following her transfer from West Virginia the year prior.

"It is Penn State’s practice to not comment on student-athletes’ status regarding the NCAA transfer portal," a program spokesperson said when reached for comment on Thursday morning.