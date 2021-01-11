Penn State women's hockey is ranked for the first time in program history, coming in at No. 10 in the weekly USCHO.com Division I women's hockey poll.

The poll ranks the top 10 teams in the nation. The Nittany Lions had been receiving votes in the poll in previous weeks prior to cracking into the rankings on Monday.

Penn State enters this week with the program's best start ever, now 6-1-1 following two wins at Robert Morris, marking the first conference sweep of a visiting team at RMU since January 2013 (RIT).

Head coach Jeff Kampersal is in his fourth season at the helm after a successful stint at Princeton in the same role, coaching down the hall from Penn State men's coach Guy Gadowsky while the two were at Princeton. The Nittany Lions will head to RIT for another road conference test Jan. 15-16. Penn State is currently leading the CHA by five points. The conference is six teams deep.

Eight teams make the NCAA Tournament, selected with the same process as the men's tournament, although half the size. The Nittany Lions are currently ranked fifth in the PairWise which mimics the selection process.

Pegula Ice Arena is slated to host the women's Frozen Four in 2022 and 2026.