Mifflin County standout Trey Kibe, the No. 2-ranked 170-pounder in the nation, verbally committed to Penn State wrestling Sunday afternoon, joining fellow top-ranked 170-pounder Alex Facundo, of Michigan, who committed to Penn State earlier this month.

Penn State wrestling has now added the top-two 170 pounders in the nation to its recruiting class.

“Dreams turned into reality. I’m super excited to announce that I am verbally committed to Penn State University,” Kibe said in an Instagram post announcing his commitment.

Kibe will join a loaded part of the lineup for the Nittany Lions. He’ll enter a wrestling room that already has tough true freshmen like Aaron Brooks, Joe Lee, and Carter Starocci. He’ll likely also battle fellow recruit Facundo, who is the only 170-pounder ranked above Kibe.

Kibe has a career record of 109-11 and won a Pennsylvania state championship at 160 pounds in his sophomore year. He is 30-2 so far in his junior campaign.

He has also won an NHSCA Freshman National Championship and placed third at the always competitive POWERade tournament last year.

The wait is on now to see if Kibe is sidelined in his early career as a greyshirt or redshirt, or if he’ll wrestle as a true freshman with the unpredictability that comes with a long wrestling season. Either way, Sanderson has continued to build depth to a loaded wrestling room