The busy news week continued for Penn State wrestling on Wednesday night when head coach Cael Sanderson announced another set of roster moves.

Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Brody Teske has entered the transfer portal, while freshman Adam Busiello, a one-time Penn State commit and former Arizona State enrollee, is set to join the team after leaving Tempe before the start of the season.

Jim Carlson of PennLive was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by the team’s sports information director, Pat Donghia.

Teske was 5-2 with a 1-1 dual record, although he hadn’t wrestled since the Arizona State dual on Nov. 22. Brandon Meredith has competed at 125 lbs. and should continue to do so until Busiello is able to suit up.

Busiello, a five-time New York state champion, was 280-8 in high school and stayed committed to Penn State for more than two years before flipping to Arizona State. After starting the year with the Sun Devils, he entered the transfer portal in October.

He’s now listed in Penn State’s student directory, along with Greg Kervliet, another mid-year transfer. Busiello has been projected to wrestle anywhere between 125 and 149 lbs. in college.

Wednesday’s news is just the latest chapter in what’s already turned out to be an eventfully weird season for the Nittany Lions. In addition to losing its first dual in nearly five years back in November, the team has already burned two redshirts, had another redshirt freshman win the Southern Scuffle, welcomed two wrestlers who had enrolled at other universities this year, and lost two veterans to season-ending injuries.

The new-look Nittany Lions, who will be without opening-day starters Anthony Cassar, Kyle Conel, and presumably Teske, will return to action for the first time in more than a month this weekend when they host Illinois and Northwestern at Rec Hall.