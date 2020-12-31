After a long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten has unveiled its schedule for the 2021 wrestling season..

Penn State set to compete in nine matches against conference opponents only and will host the Big Ten Championships. The Nittany Lions' schedule includes three home dual meets, two away dual meets, and two away tri-meets.

Penn State’s season will begin with a trip to Rutgers on Jan. 16. Eight days later, the Nittany Lions will host Michigan State on Jan. 24 at Rec Hall.

Cael Sanderson’s team will then head to Evanston, Illinois for a tri-meet with Northwestern and Indiana on Jan. 30. The Nittany Lions will head to Ann Arbor on Feb. 7 for another tri-meet with Michigan and Wisconsin.

One date to circle on the calendar is Feb. 12, when Penn State will host Iowa at Rec Hall. The Hawkeyes stunned the Nittany Lions last season and will attempt to win two meets in a row.

The Nittany Lions will close out the regular season with a trip to Ohio State on Feb. 19 and a home finale against Maryland on Feb. 21.

Penn State will host the 2021 Big Ten Championships on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The 2021 NCAA Championships will take place March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis



All dates, including the postseason, are subject to change.

Start times and television broadcasts will be released at a later date. Under current Big Ten guidelines, public tickets will not be sold for 2020-21 wrestling matches.

