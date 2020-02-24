Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson said in the team’s post-match press conference on Sunday that 157-pounder Brady Berge is done for the season.

Berge suffered a head injury at the U23 World Championships in October when he hit his head and appeared to be knocked out. Berge didn’t return to the mat until December and saw action in only two matches this season. In December, he picked up a win against Lehigh and then after two months off the mat, he lost in his return against Ohio State's Quinn Kinner in the Feb. 15 dual at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Brady, I would say, is definitely done for the season,” Sanderson said after the team’s regular season finale win over American University.

Sanderson noted that the team will figure out who will wrestle at 157 lbs. in the postseason. The spot will most likely belong to either junior Luke Gardner or junior Bo Pipher, who have split time there all season.

The Big Ten Championships will be held March 7-8 at Rutgers and the NCAA Championships take place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.