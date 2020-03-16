The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced closures and operations changes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The measures follow Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement suspending non-essential business activity and services throughout the Commonwealth for the next two weeks.

All driver and photo license centers will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday, March 17. Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, persons with disabilities placards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections scheduled to expire between March 16-31 will be extended until April 30.

All district and county maintenance offices are closed until further notice. Construction projects also have been suspended but crews will still perform critical functions and emergency maintenance.

PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Driver and vehicle online services remain available 24 hours a day at www.dmv.pa.gov.