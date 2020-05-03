While it will likely be at least five years before the new I-80/I-99 high-speed interchange is completed, PennDOT is continuing work to enhance safety near the I-80 Bellefonte exit.

On Monday, contractors will begin installing new traffic signal poles and signage at the intersection of Route 26 and the Interstate 80 westbound interchange.

Flaggers will provide traffic control during work hours and motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns.

PennDOT expects the project to be completed by the beginning of June.

It's the second and final phase of a project that began in May 2019. Last year's work included extending the westbound off-ramp, installation of a traffic signal with queue detection at the intersection and excavation of an embankment south of the intersection to improve sight distance.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for the $929,000 project.

PennDOT separately announced last week that HRI was the apparent low bidder for the first phase of a long-awaited upcoming project that will ultimately result in the new I-80/I-99 high-speed interchange. The first phase, which is expected to begin this summer, will create a new local access ramp two miles to the east of the current intersection along Jacksonville Road. For local drivers not on I-99, this will be the new access point to I-80.

The second phase will involve improvements to Jacksonville Road and the high-speed interchange construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.