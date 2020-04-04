Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 4, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Pennsylvania now has 10,017 cases of COVID-19, with 1,597 new positives confirmed on Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.

Seven new cases were confirmed for Centre County on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 39.

The health department also reported 34 new deaths of people with COVID-19 statewide, increasing the commonwealth's total to 136. All deaths have been adults and none have been reported for Centre County.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 64 of 67 counties. The only counties without a confirmed case as of Saturday are Elk, Fulton and Jefferson.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Clearfield has seven cases, Blair has five, Huntingdon and Mifflin both have four, Union has three and Clinton has one.

To date 60,013 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, about 10%, or 1,002 patients, have required hospitalization, with 51% age 65 or older.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Saturday that among those who have been hospitalized, 276 have required treatment in an intensive care unit and 170 have required use of ventilators.

Levine added that 489 cases have been in health care workers and that about 14 percent of the state's 695 licensed nursing homes have at least one case.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf and Levine asked that anyone who must go out during the statewide stay-at-home order wear a mask while continuing to practice social distancing, frequent hand-washing and regular cleaning and sanitizing.