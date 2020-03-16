Concerts, theatrical productions and other performing arts are among the events in Centre County being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday recommended canceling or postponing events of 50 or more people, though it is not currently a requirement in Pennsylvania or Centre County. Still, local venues had already begun seeing schedule changes as concerns about the outbreak grow.

(Information is current as of 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020)

Penn State Center for the Performing Arts

Performances of Penn State's production of Bizet's opera "Carmen," on March 27-29 and the The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concert on April 2, both scheduled for Eisenhower Auditorium, have been canceled.

Penn State's move to remote instruction until at least April 6 eliminated the ability to have in-person rehearsals for the opera.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the performances of ‘Carmen,’” David Frego, director of the School of Music, said in a news release. “However, to attempt to continue, we believe that we would be putting our students, the community of children and adult singers, the dancers and the audience at risk.”

For the Wynton Marsalis concert, all of the residency activities and related events that had been planned have also been canceled.

“We deeply regret the need to cancel this performance as required under these extraordinary circumstances, and do so also knowing that all involved understand that this in everyone’s best interest,” Center for the Performing Arts Director George Trudeau said in a news release.

Patrons who had purchased tickets to either performance will receive an automatic refund, excluding service fees, by the method used for purchase. If paid by credit card, a credit should appear this week. If paid by cash or check, a refund check will be mailed within two weeks.

The Hong Kong Ballet previously canceled its upcoming tour, including an April 24 performance at Eisenhower Auditorium.

As of Monday morning no other Center for the Performing Arts shows have yet been postponed or canceled, but that could change in the coming days and weeks.

"With the University’s announcement to move to remote learning until April 6 at the earliest in response to coronavirus concerns, Center for the Performing Arts leadership is evaluating the status of upcoming performances and events," a statement from the center said. "The situation is changing daily. We will continue to provide updates regarding events as we receive additional information. If an event is cancelled, all ticket holders will be notified by phone or email with instructions."

The State Theatre

On Saturday the Met Opera HD Live broadcast and Lady Grey's Lovelies March show at The State Theatre were canceled. The Dweezil Zappa concert on Sunday was postponed until a later date. The following events have also been canceled or will be rescheduled for a date to be announced.

- Monday Movie: The Life & Time of Molly Ivins on March 16th- rescheduled

- Cat Video Fest on March 17th- rescheduled

- The Next Stage: Celadine on March 19th-29th - canceled

- State of State on March 21-22- canceled

- State of The Story on March 23rd- canceled

- Lunafest on March 26th- rescheduled

- Alumni Association on March 26-27- rescheduled

- Land and Water Revisited on April 3- rescheduled

For events that are being rescheduled, all ticket and package purchases will be honored for the makeup date. For canceled events, credits will be issued beginning Monday, March 16. Contact the theater box office at [email protected] or call 814-272-0606.

"Because each show we do has an individual contract, we are currently handling cancellations and rescheduling on a case-by-case basis," a statement from the State Theatre said. "All updates will be made to event pages, our social media channels, and our emails. We encourage anyone with tickets to upcoming shows to check their email, the event page, and our social channels for updates about their specific events. We appreciate your patience as we handle this rapidly progressing situation."

Bryce Jordan Center

Winter Jam 2020's tour stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 28 has been canceled.

"Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID0-19), Winter Jam Tour Spectacular and the Bryce Jordan Center have collectively decided to cancel the March 28th tour date," a statement on the BJC website said. "The health and well-being of our fans, performers, staff and community is our top priority in making this decision. Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

Stage West

Stage West, 420 E. College Ave., has had several planned concerts for March and early April postponed, including:

- Against Me! with Stef Chura on March 17

- Figure on March 19

- Riff Raff on March 21

- Bear Grillz on March 26

- Go Go Gadjet on March 27

- No Quarter- Tribute to Led Zeppelin on April 4

Escape - The Journey Tribute, originally scheduled for March 20 has been rescheduled to April 25.

Tickets for shows that have been postponed will be honored on the rescheduled date. If a show is canceled, refunds will be issued.

Penn State Centre Stage

With all student activities on campus currently suspended, Penn State Centre Stage's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot" has been canceled. The performances were originally scheduled for March 31-April 10 at the Playhouse Theatre. Refunds are available for purchased tickets, according to a message from School of Theatre Director Rick Lombardo, and the production may be rescheduled for a future date.

"At this time we still expect to proceed with our summer season, but as we all know the current national situation is fluid, with daily updates and developments," Lombardo wrote. "Our first concern is for the health of our patrons, performers, crew and staff, and any decisions we make will be based upon the guidance of health officials. In the interest of continued public safety, please only contact the box office by phone or email rather than in person for the foreseeable future."

FUSE Productions

FUSE production has canceled performances of "Ruthless! The Musical" scheduled for March 27-28 in Altoona and April 2-4 at Foxdale Retirement Village in State College.

Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund on their cards and season ticket holders will receive a refund directly from PayPal. If refunds are not received by Monday, March 16, patrons should contact [email protected].

"Public safety is of utmost concern and we sincerely hope to reschedule performances later this year," a message from FUSE said.

The Phyrst

Musician and former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell's two shows originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, at The Phyrst in State College have been rescheduled for Sept. 1. Tickets for both shows and meet-and-greets now will be honored on that date, but those who would like a refund can go to lineleaptickets.com/refund-policy.

"After speaking with Drake Bell's people in the last few days we have come to a decision to reschedule his appearances at The Phyrst on March 16th," Drew Zimmerman, of State College event production company Lack Love, wrote in an email. "As unfortunate as this is, we all feel based on government recommendations and for the safety of the general public this is the best decision for all of us at this time. While we did everything we could to prevent rescheduling, certain circumstances including the absence of our loyal student customers have led us to come to this decision."

3 Dots Downtown

3 Dots Downtown, 137 E. Beaver Ave., is closed until April 6 and all scheduled events during that time are canceled or postponed. Further Updates will be provided on the venue's website, social media and newsletters.