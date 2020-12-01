For many people, pets can offer great companionship and especially during this time of self-isolation, that is important.

At Foxdale Village, residents are able to have their pets in the community.

From dogs and cats to birds and fish, pets are a part of life at the retirement community. Staff and volunteers even bring their pets in regularly to visit with residents.

“There are many benefits for seniors having pets. Pets provide companionship, reduce loneliness and stress and studies show that it can even lower blood pressure," said Jeannine Shade, life enrichment supervisor at Foxdale Village. "Spending time with pets can increase social interaction and caring for them can provide a sense of meaningful purpose.”

Lillian Davenport and her dog Pepper take a walk around Foxdale Village. Submitted photo

Besides allowing for resident to keep pets, Foxdale Village also partnered with a local animal shelter to create a kitten fostering program in the nursing facility. The program celebrated its two-year anniversary in November and has fostered 46 kittens.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity for residents to care for and interact with the kittens as well as has provided socialization for the kittens, as there are many residents, staff and families who enjoy spending time in the kitten room,” said Shade.

“One of the many fun aspects of fostering kittens has been coming together to come up with names for them; for litters of kittens, residents have enjoyed coming up with themes for the names such as names of characters from the Andy Griffith TV show.”

Foxdale Village partnered with a local animal shelter to create a kitten fostering program in the nursing facility so residents can benefit from interacting with kittens like this. Submitted photo



Studies back the benefit pets can have on older adults. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine in a 2017 study titled “Human-Animal Interaction and Older Adults: An Overview,” human-animal interaction is an important feature in health and well-being in older adults.

The study showed that human-animal interaction may provide a social support for older adults, thus reducing the risk of loneliness. There is also a link between pet ownership and reduced depression for older adults.

Animal-assisted activities also have been associated with increased life satisfaction and decreased depression in older adults, including those both with and without dementia or cognitive deficits.

While helping with mental health and well-being pet owners are often are also more likely to be physically active, especially dog owner who are more likely to take their pets for walks.

The study also showed that pet ownership is associated with lower blood pressure, lower heart rate and faster recovery during mental stress.

Judy and Bob Myrick walk their dog, Raisin, around Foxdale Village. Studies show that pet owners are often are also more likely to be physically active than other seniors, especially dog owner who are more likely to take their pets for walks.

Of course, it is important to understand that there are some risks associated with pets and seniors. Falls caused by tripping over an unseen pet are a concern.

The study showed that dogs and cats may be associated with fall risk and fall injuries, especially for people over the age of 75.

Falls can also occur during leash walking and there are risks associated with potential bites and scratches from cats and dogs.