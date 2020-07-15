High school sports are still set to take place this fall in Pennsylvania according to a decision and announcement made by the PIAA Board of Directors on Wednesday evening.

The board also noted that it will continue to monitor guidelines from the state and federal government health officials.

"PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth," a PIAA statement said. "Heat acclimatization for football will begin on August 17th. Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics. Each member schools has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day."

"PIAA is committed to providing a season in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change."

According to Penn Live, PIAA President Frank Majikes noted that an additional meeting, tentatively scheduled for July 29, will take place to further discuss guidelines and considerations for various sports.

Currently gatherings of no more than 25 people indoors are allowed according to state guidelines. Such guideline impacts indoor practices and workouts but PIAA officials are hopeful for flexibility from teams as well as the potential changes in statewide guidelines between now and mid August.

Locally, State College Area High School football began optional workouts this week, according to a tweet by coach Matt Lintal. A document attached to his tweet listed out various precautions that student athletes must take including face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand sanitation.

State High's football season is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 28 against Mifflin County.



