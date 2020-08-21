The PIAA will move forward with fall sports following a 25-5 vote by its Board of Directors on Friday afternoon. The decision does not mandate schools take part in fall athletics but does permit schools to move forward with the season on August 24.

"The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor," a PIAA statement reads. "As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools’ adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue." The decision marks the end of a long and somewhat contentious debate between the PIAA and Governor Tom Wolf's administration. As recently as early August, citing COVID-19 concerns, Wolf had stated publicly that he did not support the idea of K-12 sports being played prior to the new year. This news came just a week following the PIAA's own return to play schedule and guidelines.

Earlier this week, Wolf's administration stated that while its stance had not changed, it would not order the PIAA to stop its movement forward towards a fall season. The PIAA did not previously need the state health department's blessing, but reportedly did not want to go against the Wolf administrations' health guidelines and regulations.

Elsewhere in state government state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, released a statement regarding the PIAA's vote. Corman had long been a vocal supporter of moving forward with the fall sports calendar.

“Thank you to the PIAA for continuing with their approach of how we can safely accomplish a fall sports season instead of defaulting to what we cannot do. The PIAA has spent the summer consulting with medical professionals and others in order to develop a thoughtful and comprehensive plan that would allow these kids to safely play.

“Today’s decision gives school districts and parents the green light to choose to proceed with fall sports for their students – many of whom have been left without structure and positive purpose for the last five months. School activities and sports play an essential role in children’s mental health and well-being. I am happy the PIAA recognized the need for these kids to have normalcy back in their lives during such difficult times.”

Additionally, state Senate Education Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) released a statement as well.

“I am pleased the PIAA decided to continue with fall sports and to let our student athletes play. For months, our local school districts have demonstrated the ability to safely resume athletic activities. While this decision is one small step back to normalcy, we must continue to ensure the safety of all student athletes.”

Locally, the Mid Penn Conference has delayed its ramp-up period towards play until Sept.4, aiming for a start to competition later that month.

State College Area High School football was scheduled to open the season at Memorial Field on Aug. 28th against Mifflin County with several games in the following weeks.

In turn, the Little Lions' game against Central Dauphin East on Sept. 25 at Memorial Field will be the program's first this season and the first football game of the year in a town that will not see Penn State take the field this year. As previously announced, fans will not be permitted to attend any Little Lion home games this season due to ongoing COVID-19 gathering restrictions and guidelines mandated by the state.

But after months of debate and uncertainty, players, coaches and families will take what they can get.