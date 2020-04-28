The Oaks at Pleasant Gap confirmed on April 28 that one resident and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

The Oaks at Pleasant Gap confirmed on Tuesday that a resident and a staff member at the senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19 .

Andrea Schurr, director of mission Advancement for Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, the nonprofit that operates the facility, said both are currently under quarantine off-site and under care of their physicians.

"Residents, families, staff and responsible parties as well as the proper authorities have been notified," Schurr said in a statement. "We continue to take every precaution to keep everyone safe and follow public health recommendations."

They are the first confirmed cases associated with a nursing home or personal care home in Centre County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 8,280 COVID-19 cases — 7,360 residents and 920 employees — at 450 nursing or personal care facilities in 41 counties as of Tuesday morning.

The department listed one nursing or personal care home resident case of COVID-19 in Centre County but did not list an employee case on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania provides county-level data for such cases, but there is no state or federal law requiring nursing and personal care homes with COVID-19 cases to be specifically identified. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has led a push for the public release of names of nursing homes across the country that have cases of COVID-19.