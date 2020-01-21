State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault at Penn State Fraternity House

by on January 21, 2020 3:50 PM
Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house, 240 E. Prospect Ave. Photo by Gareth Brangan | Onward State
A report received by Penn State police on Tuesday morning alleges that a university student was sexually assaulted by four fraternity members last week.

According to a Timely Warning issued by the university, the reported assault occurred on Jan. 15 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, 240 E. Prospect Ave.

Police said the unknown victim disclosed the alleged assault to a third party, and that the report was received at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through an online submission.

This story will be updated as more information is available.



