A report received by Penn State police on Tuesday morning alleges that a university student was sexually assaulted by four fraternity members last week.

According to a Timely Warning issued by the university, the reported assault occurred on Jan. 15 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, 240 E. Prospect Ave.

Police said the unknown victim disclosed the alleged assault to a third party, and that the report was received at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through an online submission.

This story will be updated as more information is available.