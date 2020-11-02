State College police said the catalytic converters were stolen from this pickup truck in the parking lot of the Boalsburg Military Museum on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo provided

State College police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a vehicle in Boalsburg.

Sometime between 6-11 a.m. on Saturday an individual cut and removed the catalytic converters from a pickup truck (pictured) in the parking lot of the Boalsburg Military Museum.

The truck was parked off of Boal Avenue near the exit of the parking lot.

Catalytic converters contain valuable precious metals and are usually stolen to be sold to scrap dealers or recyclers, though Pennsylvania law places restrictions on their sale by individuals.

Anyone who may have information about the theft is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.