State College police are continuing to investigate following a "disturbance" outside of a fraternity house on Saturday.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to the Acacia house, 234 Locust Lane, where they found an argument in progress between "many members" of Acacia and Delta Chi fraternities.

Police said one Delta Chi member was detained after officers witnessed him throwing an object at Acacia members, leading several Delta Chi members to interfere in the investigation.

Charges are pending completion of the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.

Video by Centre County Report