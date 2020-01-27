State College police are investigating a report of a suspicious van near a school bus stop on Monday morning.

A parent reported to police that their middle school-aged child observed a white van with rear windows and no markings driving slowly between 7:35-7:50 a.m. in the area South Corl Street while the child was walking to the bus stop, according to a news release.

The driver of the van was male but his age and race are unknown, police said.

He did not attempt to make contact with the child, but the child said the van might have been following them.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.