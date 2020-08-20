UPDATE: At about 12:10 p.m., police issued an all-clear after searching Penn State's Hostetter Services Building following a bomb threat Thursday morning. '

"Authorities have completed the search at Hostetter Services Building on the University Park campus following a bomb threat this morning (Aug. 20) and have identified no issues," a statement from the department said. "Employees have returned to the facility."

University police will continue working with local, state and federal agencies to investigate.



Original story

Hostetter Services Building at Penn State's University Park campus was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigate a "credible bomb threat."

The public is urged to avoid the area of the building on Services Road, which is north of Park Avenue and near the intramural fields.

According to a university alert, at about 9:45 a.m., the University Park police dispatch center received a call "which indicated that suspicious packages were delivered to an unknown location."

Hostetter Services Building, which houses a campus mail center, was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Police are investigating the threat and with explosive detection canines, and with assistance from local state and federal authorities.