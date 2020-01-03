State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Police Looking for Suspect in Prescription Medication Fraud

by on January 03, 2020 1:38 PM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to use a forged prescription at several State College area pharmacies in December 2019. Photos provided

State College police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly attempted prescription fraud at area pharmacies.

On Dec. 18, police received reports of a woman who tried to use a forged prescription "in an attempt to gain controlled substances from multiple pharmacy locations around the State College area."

The suspect in each incident, pictured below, was described as a black female of average height, missing several teeth, and wearing her hair in a long braid, police said. 

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Next Article
Centre County Officials, Judges Sworn In
January 03, 2020 12:38 PM
by Geoff Rushton
Centre County Officials, Judges Sworn In
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online