Police are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to use a forged prescription at several State College area pharmacies in December 2019. Photos provided

State College police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly attempted prescription fraud at area pharmacies.

On Dec. 18, police received reports of a woman who tried to use a forged prescription "in an attempt to gain controlled substances from multiple pharmacy locations around the State College area."

The suspect in each incident, pictured below, was described as a black female of average height, missing several teeth, and wearing her hair in a long braid, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.