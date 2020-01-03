Police Looking for Suspect in Prescription Medication Fraud
State College police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly attempted prescription fraud at area pharmacies.
On Dec. 18, police received reports of a woman who tried to use a forged prescription "in an attempt to gain controlled substances from multiple pharmacy locations around the State College area."
The suspect in each incident, pictured below, was described as a black female of average height, missing several teeth, and wearing her hair in a long braid, police said.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com.
