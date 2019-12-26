Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of packages on Dec. 12, 2019from The Legend, 246 Highland Avenue. Photos provided/State College police

State College police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole mail from an apartment building.

The suspect, pictured, removed packages from mailboxes in the lobby of The Legend, 246 Highland Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, police said. She then allegedly exited the front of the building with the packages.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.