A York County man is in jail after police say he stole two cars, caused a multi-vehicle crash and led officers on a high-speed chase in Centre County.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Kaison A. Mitchell, 23, of Hanover, flagged down a driver on the 500 block of Vairo Boulevard and said he did not know where he was, according to a criminal complaint. The driver pulled away as Mitchell allegedly pulled on the door handle and pounded on the window.

A few minutes later, according to Ferguson and Patton township police, Mitchell stopped another driver on Vairo Boulevard, reached in the window of her minivan, opened the door and pulled her out.

Police said Mitchell then drove away, went through a red light and crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Vairo Boulevard and North Atherton Street before fleeing the scene. All vehicles involved had to be towed away.

Ferguson Township police were then called to Uni-Mart, 315 W. Aaron Dr., where a man said Mitchell struck him in the face, grabbed him by the shirt, pulled him out of his Honda Civic and drove away, according to the complaint.

State police at Rockview located Mitchell in Pleasant Gap and Mitchell allegedly led multiple police departments on a nearly 13-mile pursuit.

State College police found Mitchell on Route 322 and deployed spike strips near the Oak Hall exit, where he was taken into custody.

After he was taken into custody and placed in a borough police car, Mitchell allegedly kicked an officer.

Mitchell is charged with two felony counts of robbery of a motor vehicle, one felony count of attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of fleeing officers, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and six summary traffic violations.

He was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Mitchell was unable to post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.

An attorney for Mitchell was not listed on court records.

Ferguson Township, Patton Township, Spring Township, State College and Pennsylvania State Police were all involved in the case.