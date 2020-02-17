UNIVERSITY PARK — Erth Visual & Physical Inc. and Red Tail Entertainment will present Erth’s “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure,” a multimedia family show to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Created in Australia, the show features a giant theatrical aquarium and explores the "unknown" ocean depths, unlocking the mystery of "the dinosaurs of the deep."

Erth's shows feature a large-scale cast of creatures brought to life by sophisticated design, theatrical presentation and puppet mastery. "Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” follows Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live,” which introduced a menagerie of insects, mammals and dinosaurs that roamed the planet 65 million years ago.

The audience experience will be enriched BY immersive techniques that help make viewers sometimes feel as though they are swimming with the creatures in the tank. Erth shows use actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create a visual experience that helps to connect young audiences to science.

Erth’s “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” will visit Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Photo by Chris Waits



Scott Wright, Erth's co-founder, and its artistic director since inception in 1990, wrote and directed “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure.” Wright trained as a dancer and choreographer in Australia, and is a multi-skilled artist who incorporates puppetry, movement, acting, aerial, stilts and pyrotechnics.

Kids Connections, which is free for ticket holders and includes a craft-centered, child-friendly activity, takes place in Eisenhower one hour before the performance. Due to space and time restrictions, Kids Connections participation is limited.

Tickets for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State show are $21 for adults and youth and $15 for University Park student . They are available online at cpa.psu.edu by phone at 814-863-0255 or at three State College locations: Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and Bryce Jordan Center.