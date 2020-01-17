ESSENTIAL OILS, made from the essence of plants, are credited with having some therapeutic and medicinal properties. Dr. Katie’s homemade essential oils are available for sale at Thieves Market in Philipsburg. Photo by Teresa Mull | For the Gazette

Essential oils – we see them promoted at health stores and in beauty magazines, and humans have been using them for thousands of years, but there’s still some confusion surrounding the holistic treatment. What, for instance, IS an essential oil? If they’re so essential, why am I surviving without them? What are essential oils good for, and how do I use them?

Dr. Katie Brown-Casteel, a chiropractor at the Caring Healthcare Network in Philipsburg who also makes and sells her own essential oils (available at Thieves Market in Philipsburg), lent us her knowledge regarding essential oils, which, by the way, are called “essential” because they contain the “essence” of plants.

CCG: What exactly are essential oils?

Dr. Katie: Essential oils are pure oil that is extracted and distilled from plants. Plants have special chemical compounds found in roots, stems, flowers, leaves and other parts that protect the plant and can also benefit humans. Essential oils have been around for many, many years and have even been found in King Tut’s tomb and are mentioned in the Bible as well.

CCG: How and why are these oils beneficial?

Dr. Katie: Essential oils are used for food preparation, beauty routines and holistic practices. Different essential oils can help with a wide variety of symptoms. For example, peppermint might help open sinuses or ease an upset stomach, and it also promotes alertness, while lavender helps with relaxation and skin inflammation.

CCG: How can people easily use these oils in their daily lives?

Dr. Katie: You can use essentials three ways: aromatically, topically, and by ingestion. Not all essential oils are to be used topically or taken internally, however. It is important to have a book or other resource to make sure you are using oils correctly. Also, the quality of an essential oil is important, because not all ingredients can be safe or natural.

Some examples of using essential oils might be using melaleuca (tea tree oil) to help with blemishes, diffusing or simply smelling eucalyptus to help congestion, adding lemon to your water for a healthy detox, or using vetiver to help sleep. A little essential oil goes a long way. Usually you only need a drop or two to use.

Please talk with a physician before using essential oils for certain health issues. Never stop taking a medication in place of an essential oil. Please use special caution when using essential oils on or around pets, infants, children, and pregnant and nursing mothers.

CCG: Where can people obtain these oils?

Dr. Katie: Essential oils are widely available today. You want to make sure the quality of essential oils is safe for ingestion and topical use. A few popular brands today are Doterra, Young Living, Plant Therapy and Eden’s Garden. Some of these brands are sold by representatives who can also help you pick out what oils are best for your needs and teach you how to use them.

CCG: What are some of your favorite essential oils and why?

Dr. Katie: My favorite essential oil would have to be frankincense because there has been a lot of studies done showing how it helps support your immune system, and personally, I have noticed improvement with my skin and overall health when I use it.

CCG: Is there anything else you’d like readers to know about essential oils?

Dr. Katie: As with a lot of holistic practices, using essential oils might give you immediate relief, however, sometimes it has to be implemented into your daily routine for a while to notice a difference. Also, I know some essential oils are expensive, but a little bit really does go a long way, and the price for quality is worth it. I encourage anyone who would like to learn more about essential oils to do so. They have changed my life for the better, and I have seen first-hand how they have helped others, too.