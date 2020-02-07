Bar and concert venue RE//BAR, 420 E. College Ave., will be replaced by Stage West, which is opening on Feb. 21. Photo by Anthony Colucci | Onward State

The short-lived attempt to revive legendary '90s and early '00s State College bar and concert venue Crowbar has come to an end, though the location will continue to host live music in a new incarnation.

Stage West will replace RE//BAR, becoming the third venue at 420 E. College in the last year and sixth since Crowbar closed in 2006 when it opens on Friday, Feb. 21.

So why is a place on East College Avenue called Stage West?

Well, Stage West is a live entertainment venue in Scranton. Owner Steve Masterson received an inquiry from RE//BAR owner Mick Dougher about purchasing the venue in January. Masterson decided to take Dougher up on that offer and open a second Stage West in State College.

“We’re hoping that our concept that found success in Scranton can stick here in State College,” Masterson said.

While RE//BAR focused on a 90s grunge aesthetic and primarily featured rock, metal, and punk bands, Masterson says the acts he will bring to Stage West will be much more eclectic.

“We’re going to host live music of all genres,” Masterson said. “Electronic, alternative, hip-hop, country, you name it.”

Masterson’s plan for a genre-bending venue is already in motion, as their opening weekend lineup kicks off with EDM musician Buku on Feb. 21, Pittsburgh rock stalwarts The Clarks on Feb. 22, and a free show featuring ska/punk/reggae band Bumpin Uglies on Feb. 23.

Stage West also has concerts scheduled featuring rapper Riff Raff — a.k.a. Jody Highroller, The Neon Icon, The Peach Panther, among other pseudonyms — on Saturday, March 21, and Go Go Gadjet on Friday, March 27.

All of RE//BAR’s remaining scheduled shows, such as Reel Big Fish on March 1, Against Me! on March 17 and Badfish on April 22, will proceed as planned.

Since Crowbar closed nearly 14 years ago, the venue has operated as a variety of music and dance clubs, including Cell Block, Mezzanine, Levels and Envy before RE//BAR and now Stage West.