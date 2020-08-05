PHILIPSBURG — What started as a meeting last summer of four people at a bar and grill in Philipsburg has burgeoned into a group of some 30 members determined to reclaim Moshannon Creek.

“We are already maintaining treatment systems that were orphaned when other entities shut down and (stopped) maintaining (them),” said Eric Skrivseth, president of the Moshannon Creek Watershed Association (MCWA). “We’re trying both to get accurate information and maintain treatment systems and get them working properly so we can have a measurable difference in the water. It’s been an incremental thing.”

MCWA members recently dispersed into teams over several days and gathered data and water samples at 64 sites along Moshannon Creek tributaries. Skrivseth said the goal of the sampling is to “indicate which tributaries have the most impact on Moshannon Creek and … identify which discharges and smaller tributaries are the most significant sources of mine drainage.”

According to Skrivseth, “Mining’s been ongoing in the watershed since right around the War of 1812, so this problem with mine drainage has been significant since probably around the time of the Civil War. We’re not under any illusions that this is a fast process.”

Rachel Kester, program director of the Coldwater Heritage Partnership, Trout Unlimited, agrees the project will take “many years and many dollars,” but says the benefit of cleaning up “one of the most polluted streams in Pennsylvania” is a “win-win” for the region.

“Nobody wants to fish where the water is red or orange,” Kester said.

Reclamation has a literal trickle-down effect on the local economy, Kester explained. A study done in Clearfield County showed how reclaiming watersheds would mean millions of dollars in increased tourism, jobs and property values as fish, vegetation, wildlife, recreational opportunities, clean drinking water and water quality are restored.

George Franchock, MCWA volunteer, noted that people do not have to go out of their way for opportunities to care for the environment.

“Everyone wants to save the Earth, and you don’t have to go very far,” Franchock said. “You can literally step out your door and say, ‘I can fix that.’ If we all just cleaned up what is right in front of us, (it’d make a big difference).”