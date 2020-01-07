U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, announced Tuesday that he will run for reelection in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Keller will be seeking his first full term in the House. He defeated Ferguson Township Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a special election last May to fill the seat vacated when former Rep. Tom Marino resigned in January 2019.

The 12th District is the Pennsylvania's largest geographically and includes State College Ferguson Township, Harris Township, College Township, part of Halfmoon Township and the Penns Valley Area in Centre County. It also includes portions of Bradford, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said in a news release. “Since being elected to Congress, our team has worked tirelessly to support policies that benefit small businesses and their workers, help our dairy farmers and agricultural industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, allow our veterans to receive the care and benefits they earned, and advance Pennsylvania’s booming natural gas industry. I look forward to continuing to partner with leaders across the district to make sure our interests are represented in Washington.”

A former factory manager and owner of a construction and property management company, Keller served five terms in the state House before being elected to Congress.

In announcing his re-election campaign, he cited his co-sponsorship and support of a wide variety of legislation, including Erik's Law for sentencing in death penalty cases; the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and the Dairy PRIDE Act; the Broadband DATA Act and the MAPS Act for rural broadband expansion; the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA); the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2019; and the Lower Costs, More Cures Act of 2019 to lower prescription drug prices.

Last summer, Keller visited each of the 15 counties in his district twice to hear from constituents.

"The people of Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District are talented and thoughtful," Keller said. "I am proud to take their wants, needs and ideas directly to the halls of Congress and advocate for them at all levels of our government."

A staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Keller blasted and voted against impeachment and last week praised Trump for the missile strike that killed senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump endorsed and held an election-eve rally with Keller last May.

Since joining Congress, Keller has served on the House Oversight and Reform and Education and Labor committees.