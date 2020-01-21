Penn State football defensive lineman Daniel Joseph has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

Joseph, who hasn’t made any announcement about his future plans yet, joined the Nittany Lions in 2016 and has used up three seasons of his NCAA eligibility after he redshirted as a freshman.

Sean Fitz of Lions247 also reported sources had confirmed the move.

The defensive end from Brampton, Ontario has mostly served as a backup for Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs during his career with the Nittany Lions. Joseph has been as productive as any reserve on the defensive line, though, by logging five sacks and 29 total tackles over the past three seasons.

He put up a career-high 12 tackles in 2018 after registering 2.5 sacks in 2017. Statistically, the 2019 season was Joseph’s least productive as a Nittany Lion — he made seven tackles and had a sack-and-a-half to his name — but he was always a serviceable option on the team’s defensive line.

If Joseph does leave the team, the defensive end unit would lose a depth option. Shaka Toney is expected to be the position group’s unquestioned leader, and rising talents like Jayson Oweh and Adisa Isaac are expected to complement veteran Shane Simmons and contribute to Penn State’s pass rush and run defense.

In addition to Joseph, former five-star recruit Justin Shorter and reserve offensive lineman Hunter Kelly have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason. Defensive tackle Ellison Jordan, who left the team prior to the start of the 2019 season, also has entered the portal to begin the process of moving to another team