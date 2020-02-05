Penn State's running back and former five-star recruit Ricky Slade has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Slade entered the 2019 season poised for a breakout year as the potential starting running back. That didn’t come to fruition, as players like Journey Brown and Noah Cain got the lion’s share of snaps at running back. By the end of the season, Slade had fallen to the bottom of the depth chart.

Slade totaled just 47 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Although he recorded two more carries, Slade had 43 fewer yards and four fewer touchdowns this past season than he posted in 2018.

Although Slade was relegated to the bottom of the depth chart by season’s end, his talent is apparent and Penn State’s crowded running back now loses some depth. The rising junior was highly touted coming out of high school, and he showed flashes of his potential during his first two collegiate seasons. In 2019, Slade provided a nice spark off the bench — particularly with big rushes against Michigan and Memphis — but he was inconsistent and couldn’t nail down a starting spot on Penn State’s offense.

As far as the rest of Ja’Juan Seider’s running back room is concerned, Journey Brown will be back as the team’s likely starter following a breakout year in which he rushed for a team-leading 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. In addition, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford were impressive in their freshman seasons. Penn State also will welcome four-star running back Caziah Holmes, who signed in this year's recruiting class and could see the field as a freshman this fall.

Slade joins a few other Nittany Lions in the transfer portal, and he’s the second former five-star recruit to take the step toward leaving Happy Valley. Justin Shorter entered the transfer portal in November and found a new home with the Florida Gators in January.

Additionally, offensive lineman Hunter Kelly, defensive back DJ Brown, and defensive linemen Daniel Joseph and Ellison Jordan have all submitted their names into the portal this offseason.