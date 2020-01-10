Rutter’s anticipates opening its first Centre County location, on Benner Pike in Benner Township, in mid- to late-February 2020. Photo by Vincent Corso | Centre County Gazette

BENNER TOWNSHIP — Those looking for a new convenience store option in Centre County won’t have to wait too much longer as the much anticipated Rutter’s is targeted for a mid- or late-February opening.

The store, located on the corner of Rishel Hill Road and Benner Pike, was announced in December 2018, and construction began last summer.

Chris Hartman, director of fuel, forecourt and advertising for Rutter’s, said due to the unpredictable winter weather he cannot give a specific date for the opening, but noted the company planned to be ready by late February, if not a few weeks sooner. Two weeks after the convenience opens, Hartman said the store will have a grand opening event with free samples, giveaways and charitable donations.

The location is currently in the process of staffing the store and applications are available online.

Hartman said the York-based chain is excited to open the store, be in Centre County and expand closer to the Penn State market. The closest Rutter’s store to the area is located in Milroy. That store opened in April. Rutter’s also has three locations in Blair County.

Customers who are new to Rutter's, Hartman said, can expect “great customer service, from the best people in the business” and “friendly faces.” He added that the store will offer customers a wide variety of food and beverage options, including beer and wine, and a large selection of fuel choices.

Hartman said the store is currently in the process of getting approval for a video gaming room through the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission.

Rutter’s touts itself as the oldest vertically integrated food company in the country.

The Rutter family has a farming history that dates back 270 years. The company started into convenience stores in 1968 and now has 73 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.