Santa's Mailbox is located outside of The Corner Room, 100 W. College Ave in State College, until Dec. 21, 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club and Hotel State College are once again helping make Yuletide bright for area children by managing Santa’s Mailbox during this Christmas season.

Santa’s Mailbox, a repurposed U.S. Postal Service mailbox, is be located outside The Corner Room, 100 W. College Ave., until Dec. 21. Children who deposit a letter to Santa in the mailbox – including their name and return address – will receive a personal letter from Santa with the help of the Rotary Club.

Children may also mail letters to Santa Claus, c/o State College Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 1133, State College, PA 16804.

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club was founded in 2006 and provides an opportunity for fellowship, networking, and philanthropy for professional men and women in State College. It meets each Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at the Hotel State College. The State College Sunrise Rotary Club’s other philanthropic efforts include Rotary Exchange students, the prevention of polio and the support of local non-profit agencies.