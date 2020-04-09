A State College Area School District Education Foundation emergency fund set up last month to help families during COVID-19 school and business closures is now being expanded to also support the district food services department's efforts to provide ongoing free meal distribution to students.

The emergency fund was established through the existing Mental Health Matters Fund, and since March 18 community members have donated more than $22,000 to assist district families facing financial strain. Through an assessment process, nearly all of the funds raised have been distributed to more than 60 families in the school district, according to the foundation.

So far the emergency fund had been used to cover utilities, groceries, transportation to work and other needs. Now it also will be expanded to help the food services team provide consistent, nutritious meals.

SCASD began providing distribution of free breakfast and lunch when schools first closed through the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option. Since then, the district has shifted to a weekly distribution of meal kits, with families registering in advance to receive kits with food for five days of breakfasts and lunches.

This week, the district distributed more than 10,000 meals, which are available to any child in the district 18 and younger. Donors who wish to support families in need and students who rely on the district’s meal distribution can contribute to the Emergency Fund by going to scasdfoundation.com/donate and selecting Mental Health Matters Fund.

Today, we distributed over 10,000 meals packed in more than 1,000 bags to the children of our community. It’s one thing to hear about it, but quite another to see it. Thank you, to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/uNFdVDsY3C — State College SD (@StateCollegeSD) April 9, 2020

"The generosity of the community has been a bright spot in this quarantine journey," the foundation said in a news release. "The Education Foundation board of directors thanks the community for its support, and also thanks the food services team, teachers, IT team, and the many staff members who continue to work hard and demonstrate incredible dedication to SCASD students and their families."

The YMCA of Centre County also continues to provide daily meals for children at drive-through sites throughout the county. Monetary donations to the YMCA program can be made online or by mail to YMCA of Centre County Development Office, 677 W. Whitehall Rd., State College, PA 16801.

A list of YMCA distribution sites is at ymcaofcentrecounty.org/ymca/anti-hunger-program-updates.