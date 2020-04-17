“It’s amazing to be able to ensure kids have food in their bellies during this uncertain time,” said Mary Billett, a food service kitchen worker. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to provide that sense of security for them.”

During the first Wednesday distribution, Billett served families who walked over for meals. A high point came when a Latino family speaking halting English approached her table. No problem. Switching to Spanish, Billett looked up their names, assembled their order, and sent them on their way with full bags.

“It left me with a huge smile on my face, and I just feel so blessed and grateful that I was able to help that family out,” she said.





State College Area School District food services staff and volunteers are providing nearly 1,000 bags with 10,000 free meals a week during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Nabil K. Mark | SCASD



On the other side of the parking lot, Heidi Lose, a food service supervisor, was assisting with the check-in stations. At each, clipboard-carrying workers took order numbers, radioed them to the distribution side, then directed cars to the appropriate station.

“I am very proud to be part of helping other people because even though we’re not allowed to be around each other, the need has gotten so great, we need to come together as much as we can in order to meet needs,” Lose said. “We’ve got to come together as a community and take care of each other, and because I have the opportunity to do it in this manner, it means a lot to me.”

On several occasions, she has greeted students from her school, a touch of normalcy for both sides missing a familiar world.

“They come through and I can smile and wave to them. They knew I did that at school, and now they see me here,” Lose said. “And so I’m a constant for them. That’s a big deal for me and my co-workers. We all care and we’re willing to come together to do this.”

Joining Lose was Stacy Watkins, also a food service supervisor. She said she was moved by seeing a parent nearly in tears with gratitude for the meals.

“I said to myself right there, ‘We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. If one family is affected like that, that’s amazing,’ ” she said. “We’re able to help. And the willingness of all the volunteers, it’s just phenomenal.”

Randy Williamson, a Physical Plant custodian, immediately signed up for the initial Wednesday distribution once he learned of the call for volunteers. He spent the day making sure the stations were stocked with milk, rolling out shelves of jugs from the Delta Program kitchen cooler.

“I want to help,” he said, joking it at least got him out of his house. “Megan’s doing an awesome job as far as coordinating all this deal. I’m just helping out wherever needed.”





State College Area School District is providing free meal kits with breakfasts and lunches for the week for kids in the district during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Nabil K. Mark | SCASD

