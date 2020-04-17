SCASD Employees Team Up to Provide Weekly Food Distribution to Families in Need During Pandemic Crisis
By Chris Rosenblum
State College Area School District
On normal mornings outside the Delta Program building, a line of cars drops off students, but this time, everyone was picking up.
Starting at 10 a.m., the State College Area School District’s food distribution to local families on April 8 quickly kicked into full swing with its first weekly effort. Like clockwork, a small army of workers wearing masks and gloves loaded milk and five-day allotments of breakfasts and lunches into vehicles arriving in a steady stream. Into trunks, cargo holds and truck beds went the jugs and bags, sent off with cheerful wishes to “have a good day” and “stay safe.”
By the distribution’s end four hours later, 989 bags with orders had been handed out, including 43 delivered to housebound families, totaling close to 10,000 meals — another successful installment of Food Service Director Megan Schaper’s effort to feed children while the school district is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This program extends our commitment to the well-being of our students,” Schaper said. “We take pride in serving nutritious and appetizing food at our schools, and we know that some of our students depend on having these meals for food security. No child should go hungry just because they can't go to school. We hope these free breakfasts and lunches help alleviate the strain of a long, unexpected break for any family in need."
From the distribution’s March 16 start to April 15, SCASD has provided 26,556 free meals funded by the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option. The operation now will continue every Wednesday with more hand-prepared entrees, fresh fruit, and milk — and carried out with the same community spirit as before.
Under Schaper’s direction, food service workers and volunteer employees of all stripes have united for a common cause: helping families get through the crisis.
“It’s amazing to be able to ensure kids have food in their bellies during this uncertain time,” said Mary Billett, a food service kitchen worker. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to provide that sense of security for them.”
During the first Wednesday distribution, Billett served families who walked over for meals. A high point came when a Latino family speaking halting English approached her table. No problem. Switching to Spanish, Billett looked up their names, assembled their order, and sent them on their way with full bags.
“It left me with a huge smile on my face, and I just feel so blessed and grateful that I was able to help that family out,” she said.
State College Area School District food services staff and volunteers are providing nearly 1,000 bags with 10,000 free meals a week during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Nabil K. Mark | SCASD
On the other side of the parking lot, Heidi Lose, a food service supervisor, was assisting with the check-in stations. At each, clipboard-carrying workers took order numbers, radioed them to the distribution side, then directed cars to the appropriate station.
“I am very proud to be part of helping other people because even though we’re not allowed to be around each other, the need has gotten so great, we need to come together as much as we can in order to meet needs,” Lose said. “We’ve got to come together as a community and take care of each other, and because I have the opportunity to do it in this manner, it means a lot to me.”
On several occasions, she has greeted students from her school, a touch of normalcy for both sides missing a familiar world.
“They come through and I can smile and wave to them. They knew I did that at school, and now they see me here,” Lose said. “And so I’m a constant for them. That’s a big deal for me and my co-workers. We all care and we’re willing to come together to do this.”
Joining Lose was Stacy Watkins, also a food service supervisor. She said she was moved by seeing a parent nearly in tears with gratitude for the meals.
“I said to myself right there, ‘We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. If one family is affected like that, that’s amazing,’ ” she said. “We’re able to help. And the willingness of all the volunteers, it’s just phenomenal.”
Randy Williamson, a Physical Plant custodian, immediately signed up for the initial Wednesday distribution once he learned of the call for volunteers. He spent the day making sure the stations were stocked with milk, rolling out shelves of jugs from the Delta Program kitchen cooler.
“I want to help,” he said, joking it at least got him out of his house. “Megan’s doing an awesome job as far as coordinating all this deal. I’m just helping out wherever needed.”
State College Area School District is providing free meal kits with breakfasts and lunches for the week for kids in the district during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Nabil K. Mark | SCASD
For Fred Wilson, a bus driver, that has meant delivering meals to homes instead of students to school. “If I’m going to be sitting around, I’d rather be helping out,” he said. “I’m glad I’m doing it.”
He follows a set routine for social distancing: knock or ring doorbells, leave the bags, then once back in his car, text to make sure the food doesn’t sit out for long. Notes taped to windows or doors and waves from porches express gratitude, but at one stop, he received even more memorable feedback.
“This one day, it was trash day, and this boy was in the driveway taking out the trash, and he was very happy to see us,” Wilson recalled. “Then the garage door started to open, and his mother is in a wheelchair. They really needed the help.”
School nurse Heidi Arruda also has pitched in, as well as stitched dozens of masks for her colleagues, for a simple reason: “I’m able to do it.”
“It’s great to see the students. You really miss them,” she said. “I just felt that I wanted to stay connected to the community, and it has just been so positive seeing the outpouring of support, the financial help, the well-wishers, people putting in hours. That sense of connection has been wonderful.”
Chris Rosenblum is communications director for State College Area School District.
More articles by Chris Rosenblum →