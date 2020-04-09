State College Area School District is hopeful to complete the Memorial Field renovation project in time for its originally scheduled opening this fall. The Little Lions, as slated to kick off the 2020 season at home against Mifflin County on Aug. 28.

"Construction was halted for a brief period," a district spokesperson told StateCollege.com "But it resumed and we are hopeful that we'll be back at Memorial Field for this fall season."

The news coincides with Thursday's announcement by Governor Tom Wolf that all schools have been closed for the remainder of the academic year.

According to the state's Department of Education website, school districts have the power to continue critical construction projects without a waiver from the state. The guidance reads as follows:

"School districts should use best judgment in exercising their authority to continue critical construction projects, and should not seek a formal exemption through DCED. All school district construction decisions should appropriately balance public health and safety while ensuring the continued safety of critical infrastructure."

"School districts and the contractors must ensure continuance of and compliance with the social distancing and other mitigation measures to protect employees and the public, including virtual and telework operations (e.g. work from home) as the primary option when available, as have been or will be established by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In-person work is only to be performed on the most limited basis possible."

Construction on the $14.3 million project, the third and final phase of planned renovations to the field, began late last spring. Teams, including the Little Lion football team played all home contests at the South Track field on the high school campus, while the field hockey and soccer teams played at the new North Field.

The immediate future of football in State College both at Memorial Field and at Beaver Stadium is still up in the air, but if the Little Lions do in fact take the field this year, fans will likely take their seats at a more familiar -- but also brand new -- venue.