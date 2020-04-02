Volunteers pack food for distribution through the YMCA of Centre County's daily drive-through sites. Photo by YMCA of Centre County

State College Area School District is making some changes to its meal distributions while still ensuring families receive the same amount of food each week during school closures.

Starting next week, the district will distribute weekly meal kits every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the State College Area High School north parking lot, according to a letter from food services director Megan Schaper. The kits will have food for five days of breakfasts and lunches and are available for any child 18 and younger.

Extra food is being given out this Friday to cover when meals are not distributed on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Since schools closed on March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, SCASD has been distributing breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday at three sites in the district. The move to a weekly distribution at the high school only is intended to limit public activity while the state is under a stay-at-home order.

Families will need to place their weekly orders online by 8 a.m. each Monday to be guaranteed weekly meal kits. The online order form will be available for each week at scasd.org/schoolmeals. Orders can be customized to suit family preferences. A limited number of meals will be available for those who did not order ahead of time, but will be first-come, first served.

Lunch kits will have five servings for each child of the chosen entree along with bulk portions of vegetables, fruits and milk. Breakfast kits will have five complete meals for each child.

When picking up, families should enter the parking lot via Plaza Drive and children must be present for meals to be provided.

Parents and guardians who cannot pick up meals themselves should fill out this form.

More than 10,000 meals have been distributed since the program began last month.

YMCA Programs

YMCA of Centre County has marshaled resources and volunteers since the start of school closures to provide daily lunches for kids up to 18 and its weekend backpack program throughout its coverage area.

Multiple drive through sites in each of the school districts served by the YMCA are open noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for bagged food distribution. Children do not need to be in the vehicle to receive a bag and larger bags of food for families may be available at some high traffic sites.

A list of all drive-through sites is at ymcaofcentrecounty.org/ymca/anti-hunger-program-updates.

The program has provided more than 1,000 meals per day at more than two dozen sites.

"Our volunteers are hard at work packing and distributing food every day for those in need," a YMCA of Centre County Facebook post said on Thursday. "We're still in need of donations (either food or monetary) as we seek to expand these efforts."

Monetary donations can be made online or by mail to YMCA of Centre County Development Office, 677 W. Whitehall Rd., State College, PA 16801.

Food items can be dropped off at the Bellefonte, Moshannon Valley and State College branches between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop-offs at the Penns Valley branch can be scheduled by emailing [email protected].

Currently needed items include:

Canned soups – tomato or chicken noodle

Mac & Cheese family boxes

Pasta: spaghetti or rigatoni

Cans of spaghetti sauce or plastic jars

Loaves of bread

Nutrigrain Bars

Oatmeal

Jelly in a plastic bottle

Bottled water

Apples

Oranges

Quarts of milk

Soup drive-through sites for senior citizens and veterans are also available Mondays from noon-1 p.m. at Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Rd., and Trinity United Methodist Church, 128 W. Howard St., Bellefonte.

Penns Valley Area School District

Penns Valley Area School District is providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under who live in the same household as a Penns Valley student.

Because not all families can pick up meals and to avoid large gatherings, Penns Valley moved to door-to-door delivery. District families can register for meal deliveries by going to pennsvalley.org and clicking on "Meal Program Registration," or by calling 814-422-2017.

According to the district, about 1,300 meals per day are being prepared and delivered.

Free Kids Lunches at Sheetz

Sheetz announced this week that it is providing free kids meals at participating stores. Meal bags will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. In Centre County, participating stores include State College locations at 1781 N. Atherton St., 101 Valley Vista Drive, 120 South Ridge Plaza and 223 Colonnade Boulevard.

Families should ask an employee at the register for a kids meal bag and will be provided one bag per child.