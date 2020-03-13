State College Area School District canceled classes for next week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the district will be distributing free meals for students during that time.

All district families, regardless of income, will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at three location from March 16-20. The meals for children 18 and younger are being made available through the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option.

"This allows students to continue receiving nutritious and nourishing meals at home when they cannot eat at school," a SCASD news release said. "Many families depend daily on school meals, and the district takes its responsibility to care for the health and well-being of its students as seriously during the emergency break as it does throughout the school year."

Children must be present and those picking up a meal are asked to stay in their vehicles. Meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at the following locations and times:

- State College High School Bus Loop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

- Weis Market Parking Lot, North Atherton Street, 11 a.m.-noon.

- Ashworth Woods Apartments, Boalsburg, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Families who live close by may walk to pick up meals, but they are asked not to congregate at the distribution sites.

Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk and a dessert. Cereal,yogurt, banana bread and bagels among the items that will be provided for breakfast, which will also include fruit, juice, and milk.

"We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of coronavirus by not congregating at the pick-up site once meals have been distributed, continuing to wash your hands often, sneezing or coughing into a tissue, and staying home if you are sick," food service director Megan Schaper wrote in a message to families.

Parents and caregivers with questions or who need to make arrangements for medically necessary meal accommodations can contact the district's food service department at at 814-231-5095 or [email protected].

SCASD Superintendent Bob O'Donnell announced on Wednesday that classes will not be in session next week, but buildings and district offices will remain open. Two days will be instructional training days for faculty and staff, while the other three days will need to be made up.

During the week, the district will plan measures for when classes resume on March 23, or for if a longer closure becomes necessary.

State College, which has been on spring break this week, is the only Centre County school district so far to cancel classes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.