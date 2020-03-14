Pennsylvania's Office of Commonwealth Libraries has directed all public libraries in the state to suspend operations as part of the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Schlow Centre Region Library in State College and the Centre County Library locations in Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Phillipsburg will be closed beginning Monday until at least March 29. The Bookmobile also will not operate during that time.

Schlow Library plans to remain open until 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday before Monday's closure.

No items borrowed from any of the libraries will be due until at least April 3, and no fines will accrue during that time.

The virtual libraries at schlowlibrary.org and centrecountylibrary.org will remain available 24 hours a day for digital materials and account management.

"The public libraries in Centre County thank everyone for their patience as we determine the best course to continue providing library services while protecting the health of our visitors, volunteers, and staff," a press release said.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission also announced on Saturday that all state-owned historic sites and museums will be closed beginning Sunday through the end of March. That includes the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg.

