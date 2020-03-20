Schlow Centre Region Library has extended its closure amid efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The library will now be closed through at least Friday, April 3. Schlow originally announced last Saturday it would be closed through at least March 29.

All remote book drop locations, both at the library’s building and throughout the Centre Region, will be closed and patrons are asked not to leave items around the drop spots. Library By Mail also is suspended until further notice.

No late fees will be assessed and no items will be due through at least April 3.

As of Friday afternoon, Centre County Library's locations in Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Phillipsburg are closed through at least March 29.

The virtual libraries at schlowlibrary.org and centrecountylibrary.org will remain available 24 hours a day for digital materials and account management.

Schlow and the Centre County Library locations have left their WiFi open and accessible from their parking lots.

Penn State announced on Thursday that all University Libraries locations are closed until further notice. Virtual library services and resources remain open and faculty and staff are available remotely to assist with Penn State academic and research needs.