Schlow Centre Region Library is welcoming in the new year by announcing new streaming services available for all Schlow library cardholders.

Schlow has signed on with Recorded Books, Inc. to offer RBdigital, an online service for downloading audiobooks. Available titles include bestsellers, Recorded Books exclusives, classics and selections for children and young adults.

All RBdigital titles are multiaccess, so multiple patrons can check out titles at the same time, eliminating wait times. RBdigital is compatible with all popular listening devices, and mobile apps are available for iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire devices. RBdigital will not only be available for Schlow cardholders but library users at all public libraries in Centre, Clearfield, Juniata, and Mifflin counties also will be able to access this service.

Also, in early spring, Schlow will begin offering Hoopla, by Midwest Tape. Hoopla leads the library-streaming industry with tens of thousands of albums, movies, eBooks, audiobooks, comics and more, all free with your library card. Because of the wide variety of content to choose from, Schlow will provide access to two titles a month to all library cardholders.

Hoopla is replacing the music-streaming service Freegal that Schlow had offered. Freegal is no longer available through Schlow, but with Hoopla, patrons will have more content than ever available to stream.

For more information on these new services and all other services and events at Schlow, visit schlowlibrary.org.