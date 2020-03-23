Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all Pennsylvania K-12 to remain closed through at least April 6 as the state continues mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 13, Wolf said schools would be closed through at least March 27 while the state determined if longer closures were needed. Since then, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has grown to 644, with six deaths as of Monday. Centre County has three cases, and each of those patients are isolating at home.

Wolf additionally issued a stay-at-home order effective at 8 p.m. for seven counties that have seen the largest outbreaks — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia. The order is in place for two weeks and Wolf said people in those counties should only leave home for such life-sustaining needs as buying food, getting medication or seeking medical help.

He added that the hope is to contain the spread of the virus in those counties where the biggest outbreaks and prevent a surge in cases that could overwhelm the medical system.

“These restrictions are unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” Wolf said. “... If we want to save lives, we must distance ourselves socially. This is going to be difficult.

"Our roads will stay open, as will our pharmacies, grocery stores and other life-sustaining enterprises."

For schools statewide, Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said the closures could extend beyond April 6 if necessary. When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, cafeterias, transportation and other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

“Protecting the health and safety of students, families, teachers and all employees who work in our schools is paramount during this national health crisis and we must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said. “The number of positive cases increases daily and we’re seeing it spread to more counties. We must adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Extending the closure will help every community in its efforts to mitigate the spread.”



Rivera said the state's intermediate units are ready to provide technical assistance for developing continuity of education plans for all students.

“Beginning [Tuesday], all schools will be able to work with their local intermediate unit to develop instructional plans for all students, including those with disabilities and English language learners.”

Last week the Department of Education canceled statewide assessments, including PSSAs, Keystone exams and PASA. On Monday, Rivera said standardized testing for students in career and technical education (CTE) programs is also canceled for the 2019-20 school year.

This story will be updated