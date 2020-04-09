Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said that all Pennsylvania K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year as the state continues efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” Governor Wolf said. “This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”

Schools should provide continuity of education in the most accessible way possible, and the Department of Education is offering free resources for schools using digital and non-digital platforms.

The decision applies to all public and private K-12 schools, charter schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units. All Department of Education early learning programs also will remain closed.

Schools were previously told the 180-day minimum was waived and they did not need to adjust their calendars to meet school year requirements. Students who anticipated graduating this spring will still do so based on local guidelines, though how any graduation ceremonies would occur remains to be determined.

The closure applies through the last day of the 2019-20 school-year calendar as set by local districts and schools.

“While the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its mitigation efforts have created uncertainty in our schools and communities, today’s action to close schools for the remainder of the academic year provides school communities with predictability and understanding of the conditions under which they’ll be operating and serving students,” Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said. “As schools and communities adapt to the prolonged school closure, PDE will continue to work with our state, educational, and business and nonprofit partners to meet the needs of students.”

Schools could begin summer programming on the day after their academic year ends, but re-openings will be contingent on public health guidance provided by the Secretary of Health and stay-at-home orders issued by the governor.

Rivera also adjusted requirements for evaluation of professional employees and waived student teaching requirements that cannot be done during the school closures.

Wolf initially closed schools on March 13 for two weeks. That closure was then extended to early April, and last week Wolf said the closures were indefinite, before making the decision to close for the rest of the academic year.

Colleges and universities cannot resume in-person instruction or reopen physical locations until permitted by the governor.