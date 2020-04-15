An employee at the State Correctional Institute-Rockview tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

It is the only reported case of the virus to date at either of the state prisons in Centre County. One inmate at Rockview tested negative and four employees and two inmates at SCI-Benner tested negative.

Statewide, 24 corrections employees and 17 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. A 67-year-old inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County who tested positive died on April 8, the first death from the virus in the state prison system.

All 25 state prisons have been under an inmate quarantine since March 30.

About 44,000 inmates are housed in Pennsylvania's state prisons. Several steps have been taken to reduce populations, where possible, including a temporary reprieve program introduced by Gov. Tom Wolf. The reprieves will allow for some non-violent convicts who meet certain criteria and who are nearing scheduled release to be transferred to community correction facilities or home confinement with supervision.

The first eight reprieves under the program were issued on Wednesday. None involved inmates at Rockview or Benner and none were convicted of crimes in Centre or neighboring counties.